Big Bend high school volleyball teams compete for district championships

Florida High School Athletic Association volleyball district tournament championship matches featuring Big Bend teams Chiles, Lincoln, Saint John Paul II and North Florida Christian were contested Thursday.
Posted at 12:03 AM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 00:05:34-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — High school volleyball teams across the Big Bend competed for district championships Thursday night.

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 3 CHAMPIONSHIP

Sneads 0
Liberty County 3

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 4 CHAMPIONSHIP

Franklin County 0
Bozeman 3

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 5 CHAMPIONSHIP

Hilliard 0
Aucilla Christian 3

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6 CHAMPIONSHIP

Union County 3
Branford 1

CLASS 2A DISTRICT 1 CHAMPIONSHIP

North Florida Christian 0
St. John Paul II 3

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1 CHAMPIONSHIP

Pensacola Catholic 3
Florida High 2

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 2 CHAMPIONSHIP

Wakulla 2
Baker County 3

CLASS 5A DISTRICT 2 CHAMPIONSHIP

Vanguard 3
Lincoln 0

CLASS 6A DISTRICT 2 CHAMPIONSHIP

Chiles 3
Mosley 2

