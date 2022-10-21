Big Bend high school volleyball teams compete for district championships

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — High school volleyball teams across the Big Bend competed for district championships Thursday night.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 3 CHAMPIONSHIP
Sneads 0
Liberty County 3
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 4 CHAMPIONSHIP
Franklin County 0
Bozeman 3
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 5 CHAMPIONSHIP
Hilliard 0
Aucilla Christian 3
Warriors are straight set winners and 1A District 5 Champions! #InJesusNameWePlay @AlisonPosey14 @jackgwilliams @DomMirandaTV @RyanLKelly pic.twitter.com/uSkHUEcH6W— Aucilla_Sports (@Aucilla_Sports) October 21, 2022
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6 CHAMPIONSHIP
Union County 3
Branford 1
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 1 CHAMPIONSHIP
North Florida Christian 0
St. John Paul II 3
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1 CHAMPIONSHIP
Pensacola Catholic 3
Florida High 2
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 2 CHAMPIONSHIP
Wakulla 2
Baker County 3
CLASS 5A DISTRICT 2 CHAMPIONSHIP
Vanguard 3
Lincoln 0
CLASS 6A DISTRICT 2 CHAMPIONSHIP
Chiles 3
Mosley 2
Congrats to @chsathletics_1 volleyball for getting it done tonight!— Alison Posey (@AlisonPosey14) October 21, 2022
A five set win over the defending state champs to claim the 6A District 2 title! 💪🏆 pic.twitter.com/SCU7pwQ8MT