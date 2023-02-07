Big Bend high school cheer teams gear up for UCA High School Nationals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This weekend, several Big Bend high school cheer teams will head to Orlando to compete in UCA High School Nationals, some for the first time.

The Lincoln ladies are set to make their first ever appearance at nationals. It's an opportunity they're excited about, and one they plan to take full advantage of.

"They have worked so hard," said head coach Precious McDonald. "They literally went from a team that wasn't doing crazy stunts, or anything like that, to a team that literally transitioned."

The Lincoln High School competitive cheer team wasn't always so competitive.

"It's not just for fun. We want to win," said senior Morgan Linn. "It definitely leveled it up for me."

"The mindset of the team changed, the determined of the team changed," added Emilie Thompson.

Coming off a top five finish at State, Lincoln is headed to nationals for the first time in school history, and what makes the Trojans different, is what makes this team so special.

"Most times when you see really good teams, a lot of people on the team come from a good All-Star gym, or they've done All-Star before," said McDonald.

Just four girls from Lincoln's squad compete at the All-Star level, and the rest are in it because they love it.

"I feel like cheerleading is definitely a sport of passion, and once that's missing, or there's no encouragement or there's no hope, you're not going anywhere," said senior Valentina Mendez.

"Their heart and drive and motivation is the reason why they're so good," added McDonald.

Talent they hope carries over to this weekend.

"I feel like the more work we put in, the more opportunity and options we see and the outcome we get is so much better," said Linn.

"To see their growth when I walked in last year to now, I just look at specific girls on the team, and I'm like, you're a completely different person now!" said McDonald.

People who are leaving a legacy for years to come. Besides Lincoln, Chiles, Leon and Florida High will all be competing at nationals this weekend, which starts on Friday.