Big Bend girls basketball teams open regional play Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — CLASS 1A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Hilliard 41

Madison County 44

Lafayette 55

Fort White 43

*Madison County will host Lafayette in the regional finals on 2/15

CLASS 2A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

St. Joseph Academy 27

FAMU DRS 57

*FAMU DRS will host St. Johns Country Day in the regional semifinals 2/15

Aucilla Christian 14

University Christian 48

Oak Hall 24

Munroe 40

*Munroe will travel to University Christian for the regional semifinals 2/15

CLASS 3A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Florida School for the Deaf and Blind 22

Florida High 70

*Florida High will host Foundation Academy in the regional semifinals 2/15

CLASS 5A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Rickards 64

Ribault 46

*Rickards will travel to Orange Park for the regional semifinals 2/15

CLASS 6A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Leon 38

Fort Walton Beach 51