Big Bend girl wrestlers look to leave their mark on the mat at state

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The High school wrestling season comes to an end later this week, and for the second year in a row, the ladies have their own stage at state. In the Big Bend, a few of the best girls to grace the mat are looking for some hardware, and they are excited to show everyone what they've got.

The Florida High School Athletic Association fully sanctioned girls wrestling as a state sport in 2021. Fast forward to 2023, and four young ladies in the Capital City are preparing to compete for a state title down in Kissimmee.

"I really don't want to go there and be two and out or anything, I really want to go there and do the best that I possibly can," said Chiles High School's Cadee Lyons. "Maybe make it to the finals and come home with a medal.

Lyons and Ashley Shaw will be the first girls to make this trip for the Timberwolves, and the goal is to leave it all on the mat.

"Just do your best, because it's all going to come down to how your mindset is so you just have to do the best you can," said Shaw.

Across town at Lincoln, the Trojans are sending Holly Sanders and Sayuri Caceras, marking back-to-back years that the Trojans have sent ladies to state.

"I think we are both prepared, we have had our teammates helping us all season to get ready and I think we are ready to go show what we have, and wrestle everybody down there and give it all we have," said Sanders.

Ready to give it all they have, and a group looking to help this sport continue to evolve.

"Last year there was only four girls, and we just have a full team now," said Caceras. "I am just glad that I am here, I have a chance to participate in this sport.

"It's just kind of due to grow," added Sanders. "I remember my freshman year, it wasn't sanctioned yet, and I just wanted to see the growth of it, I just want it to grow."

Hoping to help this sport grow, and that is what these ladies plan to do later this week. The individual state championships for both the girls and the guys begins Thursday in Kissimmee.

