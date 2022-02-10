Big Bend boys soccer teams kick off regional play Wednesday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — BOYS SOCCER
CLASS 2A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Lafayette 0
St. John Paul II 1
*St. John Paul II advances to Saturday's regional semifinals where they will host Port St. Joe
CLASS 3A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Trinity Catholic 0
Maclay 8
*Maclay advances to Saturday's regional semifinals where they will travel to Bolles
Florida High 2
PK Yonge 1
*Florida High advances to Saturday's regional semifinals where they will travel to Pensacola Catholic
CLASS 4A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Suwannee 2
Eastside 3
Bishop Kenny 2
Wakulla 0
CLASS 6A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Tate 0
Chiles 3
*Chiles advances to Saturday's regional semifinals where they will host Ponte Vedra
GIRLS SOCCER
CLASS 6A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Lincoln 0
Ponte Vedra 1