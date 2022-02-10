Watch
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Big Bend boys soccer teams kick off regional play Wednesday night

items.[0].videoTitle
Big Bend boys soccer teams kicked off regional play Wednesday night.
Posted at 11:57 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 23:57:51-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — BOYS SOCCER

CLASS 2A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Lafayette 0
St. John Paul II 1
*St. John Paul II advances to Saturday's regional semifinals where they will host Port St. Joe

CLASS 3A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Trinity Catholic 0
Maclay 8
*Maclay advances to Saturday's regional semifinals where they will travel to Bolles

Florida High 2
PK Yonge 1
*Florida High advances to Saturday's regional semifinals where they will travel to Pensacola Catholic

CLASS 4A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Suwannee 2
Eastside 3

Bishop Kenny 2
Wakulla 0

CLASS 6A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Tate 0
Chiles 3
*Chiles advances to Saturday's regional semifinals where they will host Ponte Vedra

GIRLS SOCCER

CLASS 6A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Lincoln 0
Ponte Vedra 1

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming