Big Bend boys soccer teams kick off regional play Wednesday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — BOYS SOCCER

CLASS 2A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Lafayette 0

St. John Paul II 1

*St. John Paul II advances to Saturday's regional semifinals where they will host Port St. Joe

CLASS 3A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Trinity Catholic 0

Maclay 8

*Maclay advances to Saturday's regional semifinals where they will travel to Bolles

Florida High 2

PK Yonge 1

*Florida High advances to Saturday's regional semifinals where they will travel to Pensacola Catholic

CLASS 4A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Suwannee 2

Eastside 3

Bishop Kenny 2

Wakulla 0

CLASS 6A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Tate 0

Chiles 3

*Chiles advances to Saturday's regional semifinals where they will host Ponte Vedra

GIRLS SOCCER

CLASS 6A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Lincoln 0

Ponte Vedra 1