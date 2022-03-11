Big Bend athletes sign letters of intent across the Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Several high school athletes signed letters of intent on Thursday to continue their athletic careers at the next level. At St. John Paul II, football players Makale Shuler and Kevin Brown are headed to the same place, Warner University.

They said they're excited to take this next step together and continue their football careers.

Big day at @SJPIIPanthers, as @MakaleShuler and @KevinnBrownnn both signed with Warner University.



Both will also play multiple sports for the NAIA Royals! More tonight on @abc27! pic.twitter.com/YXghNfYJDh — Alison Posey (@AlisonPosey14) March 10, 2022

"It's the most special moment of my life," said Brown, who also plans to play basketball for the Royals. "Lot of weight off my shoulders, and having the ability to play at the next level. We're going to compete against each other everyday in practice, on and off the field, in the class too."

"For us to stay together, it makes everything 100% better," said Shuler. "Going to the campus and meeting with the coaches and being close to the football team, it made me feel like I was home and I was welcome." Shuler plans to run track and potentially play basketball as well.

At Leon High School, Ethan Stewart committed to continue his soccer career at Southwestern Assemblies of God University (SAGU) in Waxahachie, Texas. SAGU is a part of the Sooner Athletic Conference, the National Association of Independent Athletics (NAIA) and the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) First Division.

Congratulations to Ethan Stewart who has signed to play soccer and attend @sagu. We are incredibly proud for the entire Stewart family. pic.twitter.com/fKATP82CaE — Tallahassee's Soccer Team (@TLHSoccerClub) March 10, 2022

East down I-10, two Hamilton County Trojans inked letters of intent Thursday as well. Jeremiah Gibson is taking his talents to Chadron State, while Amir Williams will be attending Webber International.