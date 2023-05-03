Bainbridge's KJ Cochran signs with Savannah State

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WTXL) — It was a special signing day over at Bainbridge as the Bearcats celebrated one of their stars.

KJ Cochran put pen to paper to make it official, that he will be continuing his basketball career by suiting up for the Tigers from Savannah State.

Overall, it's a day that means a lot if you ask KJ, because of the road it took to get here.

"I feel thankful and blessed, I remember having to go through adversity, maybe the last three years here in high school, coming off of surgery," said Cochran. "Then coming and playing with them, I feel really thankful, and I feel really blessed."

KJ is excited for that next step, and he is ready to dominate the SIAC.