Bainbridge's Javier Salgado signs NLI to Andrew College soccer program

BAINBRIDGE, GA. (WTXL) — Tuesday, an exciting day for the Bainbridge Bearcats boys soccer team as they mark another signing day for the second straight week.

Javier Salgado put pen to paper as he'll extend his career on the pitch to join the Fighting Tigers from Andrew College. Cuthbert is getting a good one and for Salgado this is a day he has been waiting quite some time for.

"It means the world to me. I was a little nervous today. I don't even have the words to describe how happy I am today," said Salgado. "It's a great step to my career going to play college ball at one of my dream schools.">

