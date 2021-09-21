Bainbridge softball finding "perfection" through early part of 2021 season

BAINBRIDGE, GA. (WTXL) — The Bainbridge softball team fell in the elite eight last year, but they have a lot of motivation to finish what was started one year ago.

“They’ve faced a lot of obstacles. They didn’t have a choice but to come together, become one and play," said Bainbridge head softball coach Christopher Bryant.

Early season adversity has brought this team together like no other. They couldn’t play their first six games of the season due to being in quarantine, so when they made their return the Lady Cats roared back with a vengeance.

“Us being held to those high expectations it’s really paid off. Because we get on the field and we don't slack," adds senior catcher Halle Cannon. We give 100 percent every play, every pitch, and every time we step on the field. It’s everything we got.”

Through 11 games this season this team is already closing in on 200 total runs scored. So it’s clear they’ve got the offense, and they’ve shown through eight shutouts that they’ve got the defense to win ball games. What’s helped propel this team to soar to the heights they’ve reached has been playing in honor of one of their biggest fans, who died in August.

“A few weeks later our principal died and that was a huge loss around here. He was a big part of our program and really pushed these girls," Bryant added.

“When we heard about Mr. (Roy) Matthews that really did push us," said Cannon. "Every time we had a game he was there. He came to a ton of away games. He was an all around, true Bearcat supporter."

With vengeance on their minds and a dear supporter in their hearts, look for the Lady Cats to tack on a few more wins to that already impressive record. They put their perfect record on the line Tuesday night when they host Thomas County Central. First pitch is at 5:30 p.m. in Bainbridge.

