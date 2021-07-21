Bainbridge softball brings an all-business approach to 2021 season

BAINBRIDGE, GA. (WTXL) — The High School softball season is right around the corner for our schools in Southern Georgia and over in Bainbridge the Lady Bearcats are fired up to return to the diamond.

Their 2020 campaign ended with a loss in the class AAAA elite eight and perhaps serves as the key reason head coach Christopher Bryant believes this team turned a new corner over the summer. Backed by a solid group of returning seniors, the Lady Bearcats are hopeful that their drive and chemistry as a team will propel them to new heights in 2021.

“This team as a whole just the way they work together. We’ve seen some huge improvements this summer just in the way they care about their business," Bryant told ABC 27. "When they step on the grass it’s all business and that’s going to be a game-changer for us.

“Building this teamwork and communication this summer is really helping us. Giving us motivation to get back to where we were last year," senior shortstop Delaney Purvis adds.

