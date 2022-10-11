Bainbridge softball beats Thomasville on senior night

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WTXL) — Monday night was a special night for the Bainbridge softball team as they welcomed in Thomasville and walked away with a 10-1 win.

The Bearcats found their bats early and often scoring four runs in the first three innings.

In the fifth inning, leading 4-1, the Cats offense came alive scoring six runs to close the game out with a run rule after five.

"It was a big improvement from the last game we played, we had a rough game the last game we played, and we had to change some things and they did, and I was proud of them for that," said Bearcats head coach Rex Wade. "You know we got bunts down, we hit the ball hard versus just rolling over things that we were doing in the past and that really meant a lot to them I think and it will give us some confidence going into the postseason."

The win, marks four in a row for Bainbridge who runs their record to 13-8.