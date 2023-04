Bainbridge soccer falls, Chiles flag football repeats as district champs

Posted at 12:26 PM, Apr 20, 2023

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Postseason games featuring high school girls soccer in Georgia and flag football in Florida were played Tuesday.

GHSA GIRLS STATE SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP AAAA - SECOND ROUND

Whitewater 5

Bainbridge 0 AAAAAA - SECOND ROUND

Thomas County Central 0

Marist 9 FHSAA FLAG FOOTBALL DISTRICT TOURNAMENTS CLASS 2A DISTRICT 1 CHAMPIONSHIP

Chiles 20

Pace 14 CLASS 1A DISTRICT 1 SEMIFINALS

Godby 6

FAMU DRS 0

*Godby advances to Thursday's district championship game at Choctaw CLASS 1A DISTRICT 2 SEMIFINALS

Florida High 8

Lincoln 12

*Lincoln advances to Thursday's district championship game at Bradford



