Bainbridge honors 1982 State Championship football team

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WTXL) — To some high school football, Centennial Stadium in Bainbridge saw a special ceremony this past Friday night.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the school's very first football state title back in 1982 and the Bearcats honored that championship team in a special way, showing highlights of their title win over Gainesville, and the guys were able to soak in all the cheers before the current team got a big win over Hardaway.

Back in 82, the Bearcats finished as the top team in Class AAA at 14-1 and you ask the guys, to be able to get together is always special.

"It's just great to go back and reminisce, I love to tell the stories of the season, what a family," said former Bainbridge head football coach Ralph Jones. "You know that is why football is so great, because you know you love each other and you know you put a lot of work into it, sacrifice and dedication and you know we had a motto back then, courage, commitment, courage and character and these guys represent that, they represented that on the field in 1982, they represent it every day in their community and I'm just happy to have been a part of it."

What a night it was for the champs, who will always be the first Bearcats football team to finish out on top.