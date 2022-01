THOMASVILLE, GA. (WTXL) — The Rose City was jumping with high school basketball on Friday night. The Bainbridge Lady Cats notched a win over Thomas County Central. While the Thomasville boys overcame a slow start to hand Cook County a 63-33 defeat on their home court.

Girls

Bainbridge 53, Thomas County Central 48

Thomasville 60, Cook County 34

Boys

Thomasville 63, Cook County 33

Bainbridge 56, Thomas County Central 43