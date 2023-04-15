Bainbridge girls, Cairo boys soccer dominate in first round victories

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Georgia High School Association soccer state playoff games were contested in south Georgia Friday.
GHSA BOYS STATE SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP
AAAA - FIRST ROUND
Baldwin 2
Cairo 8
*Cairo advances to the second round of the playoffs
Spalding 0
Bainbridge 8
*Bainbridge advances to the second round of the playoffs
AAAAAA - FIRST ROUND
Thomas County Central 1
South Effingham 2
GHSA GIRLS STATE SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP
AAAA - FIRST ROUND
Baldwin 0
Bainbridge 6
*Bainbridge advances to the second round of the playoffs