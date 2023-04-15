Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Bainbridge girls, Cairo boys soccer dominate in first round victories

The Bainbridge girls soccer team and the Cairo boys soccer team won first round Georgia High School Association (GHSA) state playoff games Friday.
Posted at 12:51 PM, Apr 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-15 12:51:06-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Georgia High School Association soccer state playoff games were contested in south Georgia Friday.

GHSA BOYS STATE SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP

AAAA - FIRST ROUND

Baldwin 2
Cairo 8
*Cairo advances to the second round of the playoffs

Spalding 0
Bainbridge 8
*Bainbridge advances to the second round of the playoffs

AAAAAA - FIRST ROUND

Thomas County Central 1
South Effingham 2

GHSA GIRLS STATE SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP

AAAA - FIRST ROUND

Baldwin 0
Bainbridge 6
*Bainbridge advances to the second round of the playoffs

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming