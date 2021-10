Bainbridge, Cairo softball sweep their way into second round of GHSA playoffs

Posted at 11:44 PM, Oct 12, 2021

BAINBRIDGE, GA. (WTXL) — GHSA Class AAAA Playoffs Game 1: Bainbridge 13, New Hampstead 5

Game 2: Bainbridge 24, New Hampstead 1 Game 1: Cairo 15, Jenkins 3

Game 2: Cairo 7, Jenkins 1

