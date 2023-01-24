Bainbridge boys basketball hopes to check off goals as postseason play looms

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WTXL) — There may be no hotter team in the peach state than the boys from Bainbridge.

The Bearcats enter this week 19-1, winners of 16 games in a row, and with postseason play right around the corner, the Cats are confident that a deep run is in their future.

For Bainbridge, it's all about checking off goals, and it starts with winning the programs first region title since 2011, and if you ask head coach Kelvin Cochran, doing that is their top priority.

"We haven't had one in a while, so we have got a good chance, but we have a tough slate of games coming up, so we just have to keep coming out here, working hard, staying together," said Cochran. "My message to the guys is to stay here all year, don't get too high, don't get too low, you know what I mean, we just have to keep grinding, because we know the end game is for us to try and win a region championship, and advance forward into the playoffs, so that is our mission, that is our goal, so we have been trying to stay even keeled all year."

And up next for the guys, a big test at Westover on Friday night.