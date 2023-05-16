Bainbridge baseball celebrates four Bearcat signings Tuesday

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WTXL) — In Bainbridge Wednesday, it was a very happy signing day for the Bearcats, as they celebrated four baseball players who will be taking their game to the college level.

Chris Cooper is headed to Tifton where he'll suit up for ABAC, while Owen Richard is set to join the Flying Fleet of Erskine College in South Carolina. Koby Winn is staying in the Peach State, as he will play for the Tigers from Andrew College, and Bo Smith is taking his talents to Alabama to join Enterprise State Community College.

"Two region championships, a final four, two sweet sixteens, they are just a group of winners, that is all they want to do, is win," said head coach Donnie Coxwell. "It's not just a one day thing or a one week thing, or just a baseball season thing with them. Those guys worked all year round, and this is their reward, being able to go to the next level."