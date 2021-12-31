Backed by strong senior class, Chiles girls soccer poised for success in 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On this New years eve in 2021 we’re taking a quick flashback to February. The Chiles Girls Soccer team lost in the 6A regional finals. Ending one of the most successful seasons in program history. But as we turn our calendars to 2022, Chiles will turn their attention to the second half of the season. One they’re poised to use as fuel for their run to redemption.

“It’s motivation for the girls, we’re right there on the edge of it," says head coach Joe Ferris. "And I think they see that if you put in the time like coming out here on a holiday that when they put in that extra time hopefully we can get over that extra hurdle.”

“It’s good to have high expectations for the whole team. And leaving our legacy here continuing that when we leave and graduate. It’s good to have that high expectation of making it to regional finals and hopefully making it further," added senior midfielder Lauren Wilkey. "Having that goal of making it further for maybe this season or seasons to come.”

Focus on the word legacy. Lauren, like the rest of the seniors on this Lady Timberwolves team have been putting in work to leave this program in a better place, than it was when they started. Because as she’s learned those four years fly by and there’s no time to waste on not giving it your all everyday.

“I mean I remember when I was a freshman out here looking at the seniors on senior night like oh my gosh no way that’s ever going to be me but now that’s coming up in just a few days," Wilkey said. "It’s unreal, it really is.”

Chiles will host cross-town rival Leon for senior night on the 4th. A perfect opportunity for the Chiles community to show their appreciation to the girls who laid out the blueprint for years of success to follow.

“The seniors who are on varsity this year, who we’re honoring for carrying us forward, they are the ones who set the standards," Ferris adds. "They motivate and push the team. They show up. And they show up not just for practice but they show up for each other.”

That January 4th matchup between Chiles and Leon starts at 7:30 p.m. from Chiles High School.