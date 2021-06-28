Attitude, ability to be team player makes big impression on college coaches

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — By now you know that college recruiting is back in full swing. and that means student-athletes from around the Big Bend will start to see more college coaches on the sidelines and in the bleachers this upcoming season.

So how can you get ahead of your competition and make a good first impression? To be expected, every college or university will look for your skills and how well you play on the court or field. That’s always a given. But something that they’re focusing on more than you may think is your attitude when playing. Being a team player will grab a coach's attention every time and it may just be the difference to earning a scholarship or not.

“First thing we’re going to look for is IQ. We’re going to look for kids who know the game, play the game at a certain level. We’re looking for the kid with the attitude," says Albany State head women's basketball coach Robert Skinner. "I’m looking for kids not only with a winning attitude but a team concept attitude. One that is working extremely hard with their teammates.”

