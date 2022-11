Athletes across the Big Bend, South GA take advantage of early signing period

Posted at 11:22 AM, Nov 10, 2022

FLORIDA HIGH Maddie Mayo – Softball - Florida Atlantic University

Jaysoni Beachum – Softball - Florida State University

Carly Allen – Softball - College of Central Florida

Anna Green – Softball - Seminole State College

Bre’ Barnes – Softball - Northwest Florida State College

Keldri Young – Volleyball - Texas Southern University

Anthony Robinson II – Basketball - University of Missouri

Ava Dubois – Soccer - McNeese State University NORTH FLORIDA CHRISTIAN Haley Turner - Softball - College of Central Florida

Jedd Jones - Baseball - University of West Florida CHILES Major Hartman – Football - US Coast Guard Academy

Isabelle Pauli – Volleyball - Embry Riddle University

Wyatt Townsend – Track & CC - William & Mary

Broccan Casey – Lacrosse - Wheeling University

Layla Thompson – Soccer - University of North Florida BROOKWOOD Kendall Boggs - Softball - Emory and Henry College

Zack Counts - Baseball - Gordon State THOMASVILLE Gracen Hinson - Softball - East Tennessee State LAFAYETTE Dawson Mock - Baseball - South Florida

