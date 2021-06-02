7 Lincoln student-athletes celebrate signing letters of intent Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — At Lincoln High School, the Trojans celebrated the signing of seven student-athletes Wednesday a day after seven just signed.

Tuesday was about the ladies, while Wednesday was all about the boys. For Lincoln, that makes 19 signees on the year, a stat they are proud of.

"We've always been fortunate to have a lot of great student-athletes," said athletic director Joe Vallesa. "Not really sure of the number we've had the past couple years, but we've been really fortunate. Those are 19 people that doesn't have to pay for school because they're doing something they love to do and that's the most rewarding thing."

Dominic Larry - Football - Southeastern

Clay Edwards - Lacrosse - Florida Southern

Austin McRae - Baseball - Southern Union State Community College

Trevor McCulley - Baseball - Enterprise State College

Caden Slappey - Baseball - Enterprise State College

Chase Scott - Baseball - Chipola Junior College

Tristan Harley - Baseball - Embry Riddle Aeronautical University