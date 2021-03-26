5 Lincoln Trojans sign letter of intents to continue athletic careers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It was a very special occasion over at Lincoln High School Thursday afternoon as five Trojan student-athletes signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers into college.

Football, soccer and volleyball all represented as Ali Samaha signed to play soccer at South Carolina Aiken for the fall of 2021. Her high school teammate Cassidy Harrell will also hit the pitch in college playing for South Georgia State.

Meanwhile, Tiana Curry will stay close to home as she inked her commitment to Pensacola State to play volleyball this upcoming fall.

Lastly, two football signings rounded out the day as Dorian Collier signed with Chadron State College in Nebraska and teammate DJ Lawrence will take his talents to the Patriot League as a member of the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

“I chose Lehigh because not only athletically is it at a high level, D-I AA but also academically. I want to major in architecture so it was a really good architecture program for me," Lawrence said

“I was still able to go there and look at the town and everything and I liked the town since it was close to home," Harrell added. "Also I connected with the team they were really welcoming and the coach I really connected well with him."

“It really taught me how to be an adult, how to learn and do things on my own. Most definitely coach Taylor. And how to be a good person," added Curry.