4th annual Cam Brown Seminole Classic continues to bring light to Cam's legacy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Cam Brown Seminole Classicin it’s fourth year here in the Capital City and the message is still resonating now more than ever. Florida High head wrestling coach Clay Allen made a promise to Cam before his passing in November of 2017 to never let people forget he stood for. And throughout these last four years, Allen hasn't been the only one who’s made sure that promise stood the test of time.

“Most of these guys who are here have been here forever. Chad Smith from Bainbridge has been here since the first year we started running this tournament. Chuck Ringel from Leon has been here the whole time. And a lot of these guys who have been here remember Cam," Allen told ABC 27. "And they remember their guys wrestling against Cam. So again it’s such a cool opportunity for everybody to remember who he was and what he stood for.”