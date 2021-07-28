4Quarters Online Media Day: Big Bend football teams ready for upcoming season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — High school football teams in the state of Florida can kick off fall camp on Monday, with first games of the season happening August 27th.

To celebrate, 4Quarters Online, a media group that covers high school football in the Big Bend, hosted a media day. It was virtual, but even though not in person, the hype was still the same.

nearly twenty schools from Gadsden County to Suwannee High participated, and all, feel a little more ready for this fall after a proper spring and summer.

"That's a hurdle that I take in life. It comes with it," said Taylor County offensive coordinator Ocho Ellis of the struggles over the past year. "You're going to have stuff that hits you, it's how you respond. I think the guys have responded very well."

"There was very little push to make the guys work out," added Jefferson County head man Ira Reynolds. "That's a key to the team becoming one unit. The fact that we can sit there and have this interview with no masks, is an improvement."

Practice Monday is non-contact. Contact drills begin on August 7th.