11th annual Capital City Classic gives organizers a full circle moment

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The 11th annual Capital City Classic flag football tournament is back in Tallahassee, showcasing over 50 of the best high school flag football programs in the state of Florida and beyond.

With the rapid growth the sport has seen in recent years the classic has become a can’t miss event for flag football teams who want to play the best of the best. Event organizer and Florida Gateway College head flag football coach Ricky Hufty has seen the Capital City Classic make exponential strides in growth and popularity in the decade plus of its existence. Which is exactly what he and so many others envisioned this event could be.

“It’s crazy how it’s grown. I think we talk about it annually that none of us could’ve imagined what it’s become. 50 teams from all over the state, all the top contenders," Hufty told ABC 27. "Team’s from every range of the state but also teams from a wide range of talent and skill. It’s such a great experience. We're very thankful for everything it;s become.”

“All of our girls get to see different styles of flag football. And not just here locally but playing against teams from all over the state of Florida," Lincoln head coach Brandon Youmans added. "Colleges are offering scholarships where they weren't before. So it's really competitive and a fun time for everybody.”

The classic kicks off Friday morning at the FSU Rec Sportsplex.