Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Hawaii wins Little League title, beating Curacao

LLWS Curacao Hawaii Baseball
Gene J. Puskar/AP
Honolulu's Jaron Lancaster delivers in the first inning of the Little League World Series Championship game against Curacao in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
LLWS Curacao Hawaii Baseball
Posted at 5:40 PM, Aug 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-28 17:40:32-04

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Hawaii got back-to-back homers from Kekoa Payanal and Kama Angell in the first inning, sparking a 13-3 win in just four innings Sunday over Curacao in the championship of the Little League World Series.

The LLWS title is Hawaii’s fourth.

It won in 2018 and this same Honolulu team finished third last year, when COVID-19 travel restrictions prevented international teams from participating.

Hawaii starter Jaron Lancaster was dominant once again as he threw all four innings, while only allowing three runs, three hits and striking out 10 Curacao hitters.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming