Harlem Globetrotters make a stop in the Capital City

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Harlem Globetrotters made a pit stop in the Capital City Tuesday, and after a long time away from the court, they were happy to be back entertaining an audience.

"We've missed the traveling and being on the road, and I'm sure everybody misses being able to party and have fun with us," said Nate "Big Easy" Lofton. "It's always good to do it in a college town because they enjoy the game, they enjoy basketball, they enjoy all sports and they enjoy competition."

As much as that college town was happy to have them, the Globetrotters, showing just as much love to the fans, even with COVID changing the way they interact.

"We're really good at what we do and we like to think we have fun no matter what," he said. "We're just adapting and making changes and I think the kids are still having a good time, smiling, belly laughing, and having fun."

That's what it's all about.