Group rallies for voting rights amid All-Star Game events

DENVER (AP) — A group of people gathered near downtown Denver on Sunday to call attention to what brought Major League Baseball's All-Star Game to the city in the first place: voting rights. The group called on Congress to expand voter access at a time when several states have passed laws making it harder to vote. Major League Baseball pulled Tuesday’s game and baseball’s amateur draft from Atlanta after Georgia Republicans enacted a restrictive voting law. Colorado has a mail-in elections system fashioned by both major political parties that is among the most inclusive and secure in the country.