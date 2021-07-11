Watch
Group rallies for voting rights amid All-Star Game events

David Zalubowski/AP
Jody Rein of Centennial, Colo., hangs a United States flag on her group's tent during a rally organized by progressive groups to showcase the state's voting rights Sunday, July 11, 2021, on the campus of Metropolitan State College in downtown Denver. The rally was staged to remind the country what brought the Major League Baseball All Star Game, which will be played Tuesday in nearby Coors Field, from Atlanta to Denver in the first place—that Colorado's elections are among the most accessible and safe in the nation. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
DENVER (AP) — A group of people gathered near downtown Denver on Sunday to call attention to what brought Major League Baseball's All-Star Game to the city in the first place: voting rights. The group called on Congress to expand voter access at a time when several states have passed laws making it harder to vote. Major League Baseball pulled Tuesday’s game and baseball’s amateur draft from Atlanta after Georgia Republicans enacted a restrictive voting law. Colorado has a mail-in elections system fashioned by both major political parties that is among the most inclusive and secure in the country.

