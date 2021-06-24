Watch
Gordon to leave Fox Sports booth for daily role at Hendrick

TERRY RENNA/AP
FILE - NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon, left, celebrates his victory in the Daytona 500 with car owner Rick Hendrick in Victory Lane of the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., in this Sunday, Feb. 20, 2005, file photo. Jeff Gordon will leave the Fox Sports booth for a daily role at Hendrick Motorsports as vice chairman ranked second only to majority owner Rick Hendrick. The new job positions the four-time champion and Hall of Famer to eventually succeed Hendrick at the top of NASCAR’s winningest organization. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)
Posted at 8:26 PM, Jun 23, 2021
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jeff Gordon will leave the Fox Sports booth for a daily role at Hendrick Motorsports as vice chairman.

Gordon will be second in command to majority owner Rick Hendrick. The new job positions the Hall of Famer to eventually succeed Hendrick at the top of NASCAR’s winningest organization.

Gordon will formally begin the executive management role at the start of 2022. Gordon became an equity owner at Hendrick in 1999 and was listed as co-owner of the No. 48 car when it was created in 2001 for seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson. He also brought Kyle Larson to the organization this year.

