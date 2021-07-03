Godby High graduate one of first in country to ink NIL deal

NEW YORK CITY, NY. (WTXL) — On Thursday, college athletes across the country could begin profiting off their name, image, and likeness. Shortly after midnight, Antwan Owens signed a deal many are regarding as the very first in the country.

Owens is a defensive lineman at Jackson State, and a graduate of Godby High School in Tallahassee. The deal was signed in New York City with 3 Kings Grooming, a black owned hair product business.

The deal made through Icon Source, a company that connects brands with athletes. Owens said their CEO reached out, he met with 3 Kings, he loved the product and the rest is history. Owens said he feels like he's made for this opportunity, and is thankful for the chance that NIL can help athletes like him.

"A lot of us come from backgrounds that aren't as financially stable," he said of the benefits of NIL. "I feel like with this new law, and name, image and likeness, I feel like it can be such a game changer because a lot of athletes that didn't have the connections to be able to profit from themselves, they did have the connections and are now legally able to, I feel now it's blowing up the college scene. I'm excited to see where it leads to."

Owens said one of the best things about this experience has been everyone from back in Tallahassee reaching out and congratulating him. He said it's been surreal.