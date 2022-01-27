Watch
Georgia's Crean shrugs off questions about job security

UGA men's basketball defeated Alabama on Tuesday
John Bazemore/AP
FILE - Georgia head coach Tom Crean yells to his players on the court in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama, Jan. 25, 2022, in Athens, Ga. Crean is facing increasing backlash about his job performance in his fourth season as Georgia's coach as the losses mount. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
Tom Crean
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Tom Crean is facing increasing backlash about his job performance in his fourth season as Georgia's coach.

Crean's Bulldogs remain in last place in the Southeastern Conference even after finally taking their first SEC win over Alabama. Crean says the first conference win provided some relief.

Georgia still has a poor overall record and disappointing SEC mark as it prepares to play at Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Only a dramatic turnaround can save Georgia from its fourth consecutive season with a losing conference record. Crean says questions about his job security doesn't bother him.

The coach says he has learned from similar experiences at Marquette and Indiana.

