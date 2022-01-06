FSU's Messick named Perfect Game's Preseason National Pitcher of the Year

Florida State redshirt sophomore pitcher Parker Messick, the reigning Atlantic Coast Conference Pitcher and Freshman of the Year, has been named the Perfect Game Preseason Pitcher of the Year.

Messick, a left-hander from Plant City, Florida, finished 8-2 in 2021 with 126 strikeouts in 90.0 innings pitched to become just the second player to win ACC Pitcher and Freshman of the Year in the same season. Messick earned third-team All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball, NCBWA, Perfect Game and D1Baseball and was a first-team Freshman All-American last year.

Messick finished in the Top 25 in strikeouts and strikeouts per nine innings last season and did not lose a game over his final 14 starts. He had a stretch of 11 straight games with at least 5.0 innings pitched and two or fewer earned runs allowed.

The spring 2022 season begins Friday, Feb. 18 as the Seminoles host the James Madison University baseball team.