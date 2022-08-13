Inside Seminole Football show premieres Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The 2022 season edition of "Inside Seminole Football with head coach Mike Norvell" is scheduled to premiere Monday at 7 p.m. exclusively on WTXL ABC 27 in the Tallahassee, Thomasville and Valdosta television market.

The one-hour show will broadcast live from the bar and restaurant Coosh’s in CollegeTown.

The Florida State University athletics department notes that 15 shows are scheduled Mondays from Aug. 15 through Nov. 21.

You can also go to www.wtxl.com/live to watch the show online or on the WTXL ABC 27 app.

The WTXL app is available on smart phone and TV streaming platforms.

The show can be heard on the Seminole Sports Network from Learfield on the radio. Click here for radio affiliates airing "Inside Seminole Football".

Norvell is set to enter his third season leading the FSU football program.

The Seminoles begin their 2022 campaign Saturday, Aug. 27 at 5 p.m. with a home game against Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) program Duquesne University inside Doak Campbell Stadium.