FSU women's basketball signee nominated for prep midseason honors

Future Florida State women’s basketball shooting guard Ta’Niya Latson, who inked her National Letter of Intent with FSU this past November, has been selected as both a McDonald’s All-American midseason nominee and a Naismith midseason nominee.

Rated as the top shooting guard in the ESPN Hoopgurlz Recruiting Rankings, Latson is spending her senior season at American Heritage High School in Plantation, Florida.

The 14th-ranked overall player in the 2022 class has led her squad to a Top 5 ranking within the state of Florida according to MaxPreps.

Latson spent her previous seasons in high school playing at a national championship level with Westlake High School in Atlanta.

As a junior, she averaged 23.7 points, 2.8 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 0.5 blocks, and shot 62 percent in helping her team to a national title.

Latson is one of 38 girls basketball players selected to the 2022 McDonald’s All-American nomination list. The top 24 girls who are selected to play in the McDonald’s All-American Games will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 25, on ESPN’s NBA Today between 3-4 p.m. ET.

The McDonald’s All-American Girls Game will be played on Tuesday, March 29, at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Latson was one of 25 selections to the 2022 Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Girls Midseason Team.