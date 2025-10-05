FSU takes on Miami in the "Battle for Florida"

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Two old rivals meet again in Tallahassee. FSU and Miami continue their almost 75-year history Saturday under the lights. This year, both teams are ranked in the top 25 of the AP poll.

Miami is looking to continue their undefeated season under quarterback Carson Beck. FSU is looking to bounce back with a big win under Tommy Castellanos. The Seminoles lost to Virginia on the road last week.

Either way, both teams are hoping to add to their College Football Playoff resume in the "Battle for Florida."

Watch this high-stakes ACC clash on ABC 27!

