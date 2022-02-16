FSU softball remains undefeated with win against South Alabama

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida State Seminole softball team opened the second week of the season with a 4-3 win over South Alabama on Wednesday at JoAnne Graf Field.

Kathryn Sandercock started and pitched six innings in the circle for the Seminoles. She struck out seven batters, allowed three hits, one walk and allowed just one run.

Emma Wilson came in to pitch the final inning of the game for the 'Noles. She allowed two hits and one home run but got the crucial final three outs, getting the save to help the Seminoles win against the Jaguars (1-4).

Florida State (5-0) had a balanced attack on offense as five different players recorded a hit. FSU recorded two doubles and three singles while getting on base three times from walks and once from a hit by pitch.

The Seminoles had an exceptional day stealing the bases, as five different players stole a combined six bases. Kalei Harding led the Seminoles with two stolen bases on the day. The Noles stole six bases today after only stealing four in four games last week.

Sydney Sherrill got the Seminoles started early in the first inning of Wednesday’s game.

After Kaley Mudge stole second and advanced to third, Sherrill hit a single deep to the right side of the field that gave the Seminoles a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

In the bottom of the third, after Mudge doubled and then got to third base on the next at-bat, it was Harding’s turn to drive in Mudge as she singled to right field and put the Seminoles up 3-0.

After allowing a run in the top of the fourth inning, the Seminoles got back to it in the bottom of the fourth as Michaela Edenfield doubled to second base on the first at-bat of the inning. After D’Aun Riggs pinch ran for Edenfield and advanced to third base on a passed ball, Devyn Flaherty drove in a run as she singled to left field and Riggs scored.

After innings five and six were relatively quiet, in the top of the seventh, relief pitcher Emily Wilson allowed a two-run home run to make the score 4-3, but caused Mackenzie Bratcher to ground out and secured the win and got the save for the Seminoles.