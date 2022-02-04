FSU: Osborne, McLeod have successful surgeries; Polite out with injury

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State redshirt senior men's basketball player Malik Osborne had successful surgery on his left ankle Thursday, freshman Naheem McCleod had successful surgery on his right hand Friday and redshirt senior Anthony Polite has sustained an injured right wrist which will force him to miss an undetermined number of games announced Seminole head coach Leonard Hamilton.

Osborne was injured in Florida State’s victory over NC State on January 1. McLeod was injured against Clemson on February 2. Polite was injured against Virginia Tech on January 29.

The surgeries for both Osborne and McLeod were performed at the Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic.

Florida State plays Wake Forest at home Saturday with tipoff set for 12 p.m. on Bally Sports.