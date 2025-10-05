Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FSU drops to No. 25 in latest AP rankings after loss to Hurricanes

The Seminoles were ranked No. 18 going into Saturday's matchup against Miami
Justin White
Posted
and last updated

The Florida State Seminoles remain in the AP's top 25 despite dropping two straight games to ACC opponents.

FSU dropped from No. 18 to No. 25 in the Week 7 AP Poll, following their 22-28 loss to the Miami Hurricanes at home on Saturday. The Seminoles fell out of the AFCA Coaches Poll for Week 7. They were originally ranked No. 19 there.

FSU is still searching for their first conference win of the season. Before losing to Miami on Saturday, they lost to Virginia on the road in Week 5. They take on Pitt at home this coming Saturday. Kickoff for that game is at noon.

Miami moved up to the No. 2 spot in the AP Poll following their win against the Seminoles.

The Hurricanes are the only team with three wins over ranked teams so far this season, beating then-No. 6 Notre Dame, then-No. 18 South Florida and then-No. 18 Florida State.

The No. 2 Hurricanes picked up 21 first-place votes this week and tallied 1,579 points, their highest total this season.

The Ohio State Buckeyes remain the top team in the country after defeating Minnesota 42-3.

Texas and Penn State, the top two teams in the preseason AP Top 25, are out of the poll after losing to unranked Florida and UCLA respectively.

Here is the Week 7 AP top 25:

  1. Ohio State
  2. Miami
  3. Oregon
  4. Ole Miss
  5. Texas A&M
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Indiana
  8. Alabama
  9. Texas Tech
  10. Georgia
  11. LSU
  12. Tennessee
  13. Georgia Tech
  14. Missouri
  15. Michigan
  16. Notre Dame
  17. Illinois
  18. BYU
  19. Virginia
  20. Vanderbilt
  21. Arizona State
  22. Iowa State
  23. Memphis
  24. USF
  25. Florida State

