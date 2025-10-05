FSU drops to No. 25 in latest AP rankings after loss to Hurricanes

The Florida State Seminoles remain in the AP's top 25 despite dropping two straight games to ACC opponents.

FSU dropped from No. 18 to No. 25 in the Week 7 AP Poll, following their 22-28 loss to the Miami Hurricanes at home on Saturday. The Seminoles fell out of the AFCA Coaches Poll for Week 7. They were originally ranked No. 19 there.

FSU is still searching for their first conference win of the season. Before losing to Miami on Saturday, they lost to Virginia on the road in Week 5. They take on Pitt at home this coming Saturday. Kickoff for that game is at noon.

Miami moved up to the No. 2 spot in the AP Poll following their win against the Seminoles.

The Hurricanes are the only team with three wins over ranked teams so far this season, beating then-No. 6 Notre Dame, then-No. 18 South Florida and then-No. 18 Florida State.

The No. 2 Hurricanes picked up 21 first-place votes this week and tallied 1,579 points, their highest total this season.

The Ohio State Buckeyes remain the top team in the country after defeating Minnesota 42-3.

Texas and Penn State, the top two teams in the preseason AP Top 25, are out of the poll after losing to unranked Florida and UCLA respectively.

Here is the Week 7 AP top 25:



Ohio State Miami Oregon Ole Miss Texas A&M Oklahoma Indiana Alabama Texas Tech Georgia LSU Tennessee Georgia Tech Missouri Michigan Notre Dame Illinois BYU Virginia Vanderbilt Arizona State Iowa State Memphis USF Florida State

