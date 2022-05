Four Seminoles ink UDFA deals as NFL Draft comes to an end

Posted at 10:58 PM, Apr 30, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The following Florida State Seminoles signed UDFA deals after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft. Andrew Parchment - Carolina Panthers

Jashaun Corbin - New York Giants

Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

Devontay Taylor - Tampa Bay

