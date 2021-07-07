Former Tallahassee Community College softball player is Tokyo bound

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In two weeks, the dream for Olympic gold begins for softball players. Tallahassee Community College alum Elisa Elisa Cecchetti will represent Italy, one of six teams playing in Tokyo.

For Cecchetti, it's a dream that was put on hold last summer, and realized again. Italy is fresh off a European Championship, and they're playing inspired softball. Their coach died this spring due to complications from COVID-19.

Cecchetti was one of 15 selected to represent Italy in Tokyo. She admits it's been a whirlwind of emotions. She's sad for those who didn't make it, but she's thankful she gets to experience this moment.

"You see another person that could be you that's not achieving their dreams. Happy moment, but a little sad," she said of the selection process. "It took me a little bit to actually realize what that meant. I don't think I've realized it yet. I think it's going to be in Tokyo to actually realize what we've done."

Cecchetti and Italy open their Olympic bid July 20th at 11p/ET when they face the United States.