Former Olympians, All-Americans highlight 1st ever Alice Sims Track and Field Invitational

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The first ever Alice Sims Track and Field Invitational is in the books. Athletes from ages 5 to 18 competed all morning and afternoon long at Chiles High School. But the track wasn’t the only place we saw some superstars.

Former Olympians and All-American track stars like Brenda Cliette-Thomas and Marita Payne-Wiggins were on hand to show their support and offer advice to the next generation of future track stars. Inspiring young kids and showing them that you can always chase and achieve your dreams is exactly what this event is all about.

“The big takeaway that I hope these kids got was when they see these Olympians, All-America. I want them to know you can accomplish anything you set your heart and mind too," says organizer Alice Sims. "Just like how they had those dreams, they can dream big too.”

“For these young people to see these people in person. Because you know we see and watch things on TV and you can't reach out and touch them. But then they come here and see these people that've been there and done it, adds former Olympian Brenda Cliette-Thomas And talk to them and touch them it’s absolutely amazing.”