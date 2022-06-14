Former Lowndes, Valdosta State standout Kenny Moore addresses contract situation with Colts

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Former Lowndes High School football stand-out Kenny Moore knows where he is from, and he's proud of it. Before he was an NFL Pro Bowler with the Indianapolis Colts, Moore was an All-American at Valdosta State. He is Title Town through and through.

This weekend, he was back in town hosting a free camp for kids. Moore is currently not practicing with Indianapolis. He's not happy with his contract and he feels underpaid, and while he didn't talk too much about his contract situation, he did say he is looking forward to being back with the Colts one day.

"I mean, it's a great opportunity for the Indianapolis Colts," he said. "I'm looking forward to being back with the team, that's as far as I'll go. I can't wait to give my talents and efforts to the team that has molded me to be who I am, for me to mold the team as is. There's a lot of good pieces to the team, and I can't wait to get back and work with the team."