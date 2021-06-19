Former Lincoln, Florida State football standout gives back to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Pat Watkins is a name known in Leon County. he played football at Lincoln, Florida State and then professionally. Giving back to the city that made him who he is, has always been important and that was on full display this week.

"The excitement is cool but I love the hard work," said Watkins of how hard his campers worked at his camp this week. "Hard work rubs me the right way. When you hear kids say how tired and sore they are, it gives a person a great feeling."

Watkins knows a thing or two about hard work.

"This is my first time, my third annual camp, but we had 80-percent new kids so that's really surprising and a great experience."

The experience wasn't just great for him.

"I like the one on ones and the scrimmages because I like playing," said 11-year-old camper Cason Philley.

It was made even greater when they found out, who they were learning from.

"I played i9 (sports), and he was there, and then we met him and that was really cool," said Philley. "We didn't know who he was at that time. Then we heard about this camp."

A camp that shows just how supportive, the Capital City is.

"If you look around, you see it's more than just kids," said Watkins. "It's parents, teachers, coaches. It's really about community in general. If you have an event you can bring so many people in the community out, then I consider it successful."

Success that comes from hard work. Two campers were chosen as MVPs for the week. Those two campers will have a shopping spree at Academy Sports on Saturday in Tallahassee.