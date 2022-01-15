Former FSU running back Cam Akers set to contribute for Rams in NFL playoff game Monday night

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cam Akers called his mother immediately after he tore his Achilles tendon last July, and he spent much of the next two days crying.

The Los Angeles Rams running back then dried his eyes and made a plan.

Akers returned from the injury this month by playing in the Rams' regular season finale, and he will be in uniform for their playoff opener against Arizona on Monday night.

Nobody would have been surprised if Akers had taken a year off to complete a deliberate, normal rehabilitation of an injury that has sidelined the likes of Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson for many months.

Akers said he didn’t want to wait because he wants to win a Super Bowl now.