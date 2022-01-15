Watch
Former FSU running back Cam Akers set to contribute for Rams in NFL playoff game Monday night

Game time is 8:15 p.m. on ABC 27
Kelvin Kuo/AP
FILE - Los Angeles Rams' Cam Akers warms up during NFL football practice in Thousand Oaks, Calif., on May 27, 2021. Akers has returned to practice with the Rams, taking one of the final steps in his rapid comeback from a torn Achilles tendon. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo, File)
Posted at 7:19 PM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 19:26:11-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cam Akers called his mother immediately after he tore his Achilles tendon last July, and he spent much of the next two days crying.

The Los Angeles Rams running back then dried his eyes and made a plan.

Akers returned from the injury this month by playing in the Rams' regular season finale, and he will be in uniform for their playoff opener against Arizona on Monday night.

Nobody would have been surprised if Akers had taken a year off to complete a deliberate, normal rehabilitation of an injury that has sidelined the likes of Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson for many months.

Akers said he didn’t want to wait because he wants to win a Super Bowl now.

