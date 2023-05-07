Former FSU hoops stars return to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State Basketball Training Center welcomed in a lot of pros over the course of the weekend, many that once wore the garnet and gold.

Some of those names include Terance Mann, Scottie Barnes, Dwayne Bacon, M.J. Walker and Phil Cofer. All made their way back to the capital city, which brought easily the best pickup games inside the city.

A lot of talent on display, from guys who once starred at Florida State. The guys continue to make it clear that they will always be Seminoles and the family built by Florida State head men's basketball coach Leonard Hamilton will continue to last. According to the guys, weekends like these are all about mentoring the current Seminoles and also making each other better, while enjoying the company of family.

"Just seeing everybody, to be able to come back on the court and play, you know after college ball, it's like everybody splits ways but to be able to see everybody's faces come back, and you know just hang out, and chill with each other, I think is great for the Florida State family," said Cofer. "No matter if we go somewhere else, overseas, everybody is you know checking in on everybody and sticking together."

"We try to do this almost every year, get everybody back," added Mann. "You know just talking, you know encouraging the young guys, encouraging the young guys to be better, the best that we can."

A big deal, to give back and to continue testing their skills as the years go by.