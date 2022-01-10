Former FSU great Marvin Jones elected to the College Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022

A former Florida State University football player was elected to a hall of fame.

Marvin Jones, who played linebacker for the Seminoles from 1990-92 was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame.

The National Football Foundation made the announcement Monday afternoon.

Jones, a native of Miami, is one of 18 players in the hall’s class of 2022.

Three coaches are also in the class of 2022.

The group will be inducted in December.

During his football career at FSU, Jones was a unanimous first team All-American, a three-time first team All-American and won the Butkus (nation’s best linebacker) and the Lombardi (nation’s best lineman) awards in 1992.

Jones, 49, was drafted No. 4 overall in the 1993 NFL draft by the New York Jets and was a member of the Jets for 11 seasons.

Joining Jones in the class of 2022 are former players LaVar Arrington – LB, Penn State (1997-99), Champ Bailey – DB, Georgia (1996-98), Michael Crabtree – WR, Texas Tech (2007-08), Sylvester Croom – C, Alabama (1972-74), Mike Doss – S, Ohio State (1999-2002), Chuck Ealey – QB, Toledo (1969-71), Kevin Faulk – AP/RB, LSU (1995-98), Moe Gardner – DT, Illinois (1987-90), Boomer Grigsby – LB, Illinois State (2001-04), Mike Hass – WR, Oregon State (2002-05), Andrew Luck – QB, Stanford (2009-11), Mark Messner – DT, Michigan (1985-88), Terry Miller – RB, Oklahoma State (1974-77), Rashaan Salaam – RB, Colorado (1992-94), Dennis Thomas – C, Alcorn State (1971-73), Zach Wiegert – OT, Nebraska (1991-94) and Roy Williams – DB, Oklahoma (1999-2001).

Former coaches John Luckhardt; Washington & Jefferson [PA] (1982-98), California [PA] (2002-11), Billy Jack Murphy; Memphis (1958-71) and Gary Pinkel; Toledo (1991-2000), Missouri (2001-15) were elected.