Former Florida State football player gives back with "Magical Christmas"

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Former Florida State defensive lineman Marvin Wilson may be playing in the NFL, but he hasn't forgotten what Tallahassee meant to him. That's why he created Marvin's Movement, to make a difference in the lives of kids, and this week, with help from GameTime Prep and Target, he did just that with his second Marvin's Magical Christmas.

"I was one of these kids at one point, where my mom was making ends meet," he said Tuesday.

That's why for the second straight year, former Wilson is back in Tallahassee, giving back to local kids.

"Tallahassee is home. I've developed so many great relationships here. It just feels right to give back to the people of Tallahassee.

"This is giving back to the community," said GameTimePrep's Ed Hill. "We have kids out here, and we're getting ready to give away Christmas."

With a partnership with GameTime Prep, Target, and with the help of the community, Christmas was given.

"To me, that's what it's all about," said Hill. "Giving back to not just the community, but kids in this community, to make them better people, and so they can have Christmas."

Fifty kids, picked by teachers across Tallahassee, spent an afternoon with college and high school athletes, where they spread the joy of the holidays, and inspired the future.

"I met Tracy McGrady, and I met Andre Johnson in Houston where I was growing up," said Wilson. "Just seeing guys of my same ethnicity and stature doing great things and giving back to the community, that really inspired me to do this to the community as well."

"This community lines up on Friday nights and Saturday to watch football, and now they're lined up on a Tuesday at 5:00 to give back to these kids," said Hill of the athletes. "You can't ask for anything more than that."

That's holiday spirit anyone can rally around. For more information on GameTime Prep and Marvin's Movement, click here.