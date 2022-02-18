Former Florida State football player Clarence “Pooh Bear” Williams dead at 47

A former Florida State University football player has died.

According to the Palatka Daily News, Clarence “Pooh Bear” Williams, 47, died in a car accident Thursday.

Williams played fullback for the Seminoles in the 1990s.

According to FSU athletics archive, Williams was listed as a freshman fullback on Florida State’s 1993 team that won the national championship.

Williams scored 12 rushing touchdowns for Florida State during the 1995 season.

He completed his college football career at FSU after the 1997 season.

After his college football career in Tallahassee, Williams played in a handful of games with the NFL’s Buffalo Bills in 1998.

Williams played football at the prep level at Crescent City High School in Crescent City, Fla.