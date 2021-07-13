Former Florida State cornerback, Quincy native Leroy Smith hopes to create change

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Growing up in Quincy, former Florida State cornerback Leroy Smith has long strived to give back to those less fortunate in his community. And at this weekend’s Ernie Sims Football, Cheerleading and Track camp Smith hoped that his involvement would spread a positive message.

One that puts an emphasis on being a well-rounded individual. His football career after FSU took him many places. But Smith found his way back to the Big Bend and from there his real work began. He's has always been an advocate for not only athletic achievement but also academics. But more so he wants today’s youth to look past his accomplishments and strive to leave their own legacy in this world.

“I wouldn’t consider myself a role model, but I want better. I just want people to understand what good decisions can do and understand what bad decisions can do," Smith told ABC 27. "Basically like I told my oldest son I don’t want you to be like me. I want you to be better than me. That’s the thing of laying the foundation for your kids. And for the community."

